Tyson Kidd & Cesaro Re-Watch Match (Video), Bobby Roode On Facing Randy Orton, Next Week's WWE NXT

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and WWE Producer Tyson Kidd re-watching the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber match from 2015. Cesaro's current partner Sheamus also appears in the video.
- Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler has been announced for next week's WWE NXT episode.
- WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following on his title defense against Randy Orton at the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:
I've felt an #RKOOuttaNowhere and I got back up. It's time for The Viper to get a #RoodeAwakening. #WWEFastlane #USChamp— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) February 21, 2018