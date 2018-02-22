Tyson Kidd & Cesaro Re-Watch Match (Video), Bobby Roode On Facing Randy Orton, Next Week's WWE NXT

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playback, featuring RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro and WWE Producer Tyson Kidd re-watching the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber match from 2015. Cesaro's current partner Sheamus also appears in the video.

- Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler has been announced for next week's WWE NXT episode.

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode tweeted the following on his title defense against Randy Orton at the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view: