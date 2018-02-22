WrestlingInc.com

Who Was Responsible For RAW Gauntlet Match?, Johnny Gargano - WWE NXT Update (Video), Matt Hardy

By Marc Middleton | February 22, 2018

- As noted, Johnny Gargano lost a Career vs. Title match to WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas last night and must leave the brand. Above is video of Gargano signing his Termination of Services agreement with NXT General Manager William Regal. The video also features referee Drake Younger, who admits he made a mistake in last night's match. As seen in the tweet below, Gargano will be working upcoming NXT live events:


- Vince McMahon was responsible for the two-hour Gauntlet Match that took place on Monday's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. Vince reportedly suggested the match "out of nowhere" and surprised some people as he's usually not very high on those type of matches. The match was then laid out and Vince approved the length.

Kevin Nash On What Vince McMahon Recently Told Him Regarding Current WWE Talent
See Also
Kevin Nash On What Vince McMahon Recently Told Him Regarding Current WWE Talent

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on his match with Bray Wyatt at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: T-Shirts As Low As $12

Most Popular

Back To Top