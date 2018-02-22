Who Was Responsible For RAW Gauntlet Match?, Johnny Gargano - WWE NXT Update (Video), Matt Hardy

- As noted, Johnny Gargano lost a Career vs. Title match to WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas last night and must leave the brand. Above is video of Gargano signing his Termination of Services agreement with NXT General Manager William Regal. The video also features referee Drake Younger, who admits he made a mistake in last night's match. As seen in the tweet below, Gargano will be working upcoming NXT live events:

Circumstances aside.. I'd like to thank @RealKingRegal for allowing me to fulfill my final @WWENXT obligations and say goodbye to the NXT fans at live events in a few cities that hold a special place in my heart. Let's make em' special. #ThankYouNXT https://t.co/hpaowOJ4Qc — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 22, 2018

- Vince McMahon was responsible for the two-hour Gauntlet Match that took place on Monday's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. Vince reportedly suggested the match "out of nowhere" and surprised some people as he's usually not very high on those type of matches. The match was then laid out and Vince approved the length.

See Also Kevin Nash On What Vince McMahon Recently Told Him Regarding Current WWE Talent

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on his match with Bray Wyatt at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view: