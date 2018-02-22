The Velveteen Dream Lashes Out At 'Indy Guys' Coming To WWE NXT To 'Take Up Spots'

WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream took to Twitter today and called out indie wrestlers who have joined the company.

It's worth noting that Dream did work for indie promotion Maryland Championship Wrestling before appearing on WWE Tough Enough in 2015. He later made appearances for Combat Zone Wrestling, World Xtreme Wrestling and other promotions.

This is most likely an angle, which could open the storyline door to feuds with talents such as Roderick Strong, Oney Lorcan, Adam Cole and Dream's former partner in MCW, Lio Rush, among others.

You can read Dream's full tweet below: