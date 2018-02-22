Bad Sign For Elimination Chamber, Drake Maverick On The Cruiserweight Title Tournament, AJ Styles

- WWE Champion AJ Styles appears in this new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- There was some speculation on WWE Elimination Chamber tickets moving slow after the WWE website started promoting them being on sale this past week. In another bad sign, AXS is now offering a "buy 1, get 1 free" sale for Sunday's pay-per-view. Fans can use the passcode "AXS" when checking out at AXS.com. The sale ends Saturday night at 10pm, just hours before the Chamber pay-per-view.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on the Cruiserweight Title tournament after the first round wrapped this week. The quarter-finals will begin next Tuesday with Kalisto vs. Roderick Strong and TJP vs. Cedric Alexander. Drake tweeted: