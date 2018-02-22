New Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler In-Ring Video, Seth Rollins' History-Making RAW Performance, Stock

- Cathy Kelley looks at Seth Rollins' history-making performance in the RAW Gauntlet Match in this new WWE Now video.

- WWE stock was up 1.21% today, closing at $35.96 per share. Today's high was $36.54 and the low was $35.74.

- New footage has surfaced of Ronda Rousey training in the ring with friend and WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler. Rousey will sign her RAW contract at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view while Baszler will face Kairi Sane on next Wednesday's NXT episode. It's believed that Baszler will challenge NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Week while Rousey is expected to work a major mixed tag team match at WrestleMania.