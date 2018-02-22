Big Weekend For Ronda Rousey Next Month, John Cena Delivers Attitude Adjustments (Video), SheaMemes

- Above is the latest "SheaMemes" video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- The International Sports Hall of Fame announced this week that Ronda Rousey will be inducted on Saturday, March 3rd during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Rousey will be honored for her MMA career. UFC.com reporter Damon Martin noted on Twitter that Rousey will receive her 6th degree black belt in Judo that weekend. Her mother, AnnMaria De Mars will also be there that weekend to receive her 7th degree black belt.

Others inducted that week include MMA star Bas Rutten, sports documentarian Phil Keoghan and former weightlifters Terry & Jan Todd. WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger will serve as the Master of Ceremonies along with ISHOF founder Dr. Robert Goldman.

See Also Bruce Prichard Talks Backstage Reaction To John Cena - Batista Botch At The 2008 Royal Rumble

- WWE posted this video of John Cena hitting various opponents with the Attitude Adjustment: