WWE On The Velveteen Dream's 'Indy Guys' Tweet, Emma's First Post-WWE Match Video, 205 Tournament

- Title Match Wrestling released this video of Emma (Tenille Dashwood) wrestling Angelina Love at the February 3rd WrestlePro "Brace For Impact" event. This was Emma's first post-WWE match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see win the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament now that we're headed into the quarter-finals. As of this writing, 26% voted for Cedric Alexander while 18% voted for Kalisto, 17% for Roderick Strong, 12% for Buddy Murphy, 10% for TJP, 7% for Mustafa Ali, 6% for Drew Gulak and 4% for Mark Andrews.

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream took to Twitter today and called out indie wrestlers who come to NXT to "take up spots" while "pretending to be actual talent." WWE picked up on Dream's tweet, which appears to be a part of a storyline, and posted the following on it: