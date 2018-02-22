Bray Wyatt Reportedly Spending Some Of His Required Child Support Payments On Gifts For Jojo

Last September, Bray Wyatt, 30, and his estranged wife Samantha, 31, split after Samatha allegedly learned that he was cheating on her with WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman, 23. Prior to the split, the two had been married for five years after meeting in college. The couple also share two children together, aged six and four. Per a court judgment, Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was ordered to pay Samantha $14,735 per month in spousal support, with an upfront payment of $50,000 to cover legal expenses. However, Wyatt has only been paying his wife $6,000, nearly two-and-a-half times less than the court-ordered amount.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Wyatt has allegedly been using this money on luxurious expenses instead of spousal support. Samantha claims that Wyatt has been using thousands of dollars to shower his girlfriend, Jojo, with gifts. The report noted that Wyatt "spends much of his time" at JoJo's apartment near Miami.

Based on legal documents, Wyatt spent more than $11,000 on "non-necessary" items between December 20, 2017 and January 4, 2018, despite owing money to Samantha. Items included on this list were $5,006.27 on miniature horses, supplies, and food between 12/20 and 12/29, and $533.93 on jewelry "not for his wife" at Diamonds Direct on 12/21. Additional splurging costs include $112.79 at a Miami bar, $139.60 at burlesque club E11even, and $285 at Tootsie's strip club on 01/02, as well as $118.48 at Stillwaters Tavern and $171.20 on women's swimwear at Cerulean Blu on 01/04. Wyatt also arrived in a black Dodge Challenger muscle car to their mediation session. The starting price of Challengers of this fashion, according to the report, is $28,995.

Samantha's lawyer, Ray Rafool, accused Wyatt of having a "reckless and dangerous mentality," and said that he needs to own up to his responsibilities.

"This really is just the tip of the iceberg," Rafool said. "He had already gone to Vegas and spent a lot of money at Nobu or one of the restaurants – substantial amounts of money. He's told my client – it's my money, not your money. It's my money. That's a dangerous and reckless mentality. It's not accurate under the law and it's not healthy for the family."

Samantha took the role of homemaker after Wyatt's wrestling career took off. However, Samantha stated that Wyatt put "traveling and gallivanting" ahead of her in the court papers last September, which caused the rift in their relationship.

Source: Daily Mail