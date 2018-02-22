WrestlingInc.com

Tommaso Ciampa Taunts Johnny Gargano On Twitter, WWE 2K18 Elimination Chamber Dives, WWE Shop

By Joshua Gagnon | February 22, 2018

- Above are the top ten craziest WWE 2K18 Elimination Chamber dives. The video features Alexa Bliss' Twisted Bliss and Seth Rollins' Phoenix Splash off a chamber cell.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is on select t-shirts marked down as low as $12. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, last night's WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano lose a Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Per the stipulation, Gargano must now leave NXT. The match saw interference by Tommaso Ciampa, Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae. After the match, Ciampa has been tweeting out taunts towards Gargano including, "I can't quite put my finger on why, but I slept INCREDIBLE last night," and posting a photo of Gargano and LaRae after last night's match.




