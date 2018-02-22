Filmmaker Claims Roman Reigns' 2016 WWE Suspension Was Over Steroid Ring, Tags Another Top WWE Star

As noted, filmmaker Jon Bravo has been interviewing jailed steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez for a documentary looking at the Iron Addicts Gym, which was owned by Rodriguez. In an interview with Bravo, Rodriquez implicated Roman Reigns, as well as actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, as clients in his steroid distribution ring. In another video released earlier this week, Rodriguez provided emails and phone records of Duhamel and said that he will present evidence on Reigns in their next video.

The DEA arrested Rodriguez and raided his Iron Addicts Gym in Miami last February following an investigation. Rodriguez and his company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN), were accused of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona before distributing them out of the Miami area. The ring reportedly made over $10 million in the distribution of illegal steroids.

Bravo tagged us and several other media outlets, as well as the people accused, in an Instagram post this week and wrote that he was on location for "a key to the Reigns case." It included a photo of a GNC store, which Bravo said "was a clue as to what is coming", as seen below:

Bravo tagged us in another Instagram post today, which you can see below. In the post, he wrote that the WWE drug test that Reigns failed in July of 2016 was a result of the orders that Reigns placed to Wellness Fitness Nutrition prior to his suspension. WWE never disclosed what Reigns was suspended for, although it was believed at the time that he had tested positive for Adderall.

"My platform is not a platform based upon rumors," Bravo said. "Everything released or stated is based upon 100% facts that have thoroughly investigated and verified by the appropriate sources. The evidence I have received including the Laptop used by WFN was released in a court proceeding and is 110% genuine. If there are any questions about the legitimacy of those items please contact my attorney or the attorney of Richard Rodriguez with any additional questions. Lastly I would not risk my career or reputation on anything that was not based upon 100% facts. More details to follow."

In addition to tagging us and other media outlets, he added hashtags for Reigns, Duhamel, Wahlberg and another WWE Superstar: Brock Lesnar. It's not clear why he included Lesnar, as he made no mention of Lesnar in his videos or his Instagram descriptions.

It should be noted that Reigns denied the allegations when they were first made. In a statement that he sent to us, he said that not only are the allegations false, but he has never heard of Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," Reigns stated. "I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."