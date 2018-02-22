Elias On Braun Strowman Playing A Bass On WWE RAW, Concert With The Rock, WrestleMania Opponents

Elias spoke with the New York Post on Braun Strowman playing an upright bass, having a concert with The Rock, and who he'd like to face at WrestleMania. Here are some of the highlights:

Who he'd like to have a match with at WrestleMania:

"I can see myself having a great WrestleMania match with John Cena, with Chris Jericho. I wouldn't mind mixing it up with Braun after what he did to me last week. Get me to the stage and I'll take it from there."

Braun Strowman playing an upright bass:

"I mean, you are seeing this giant guy out there with a giant cello, guitar, whatever you want to call it and you see him kind of doing what I do, but the giant version of it. Of course it's so many thoughts at once and I'm just taken aback. Of course, I believe it made for some great TV."

Having a concert with The Rock:

"I think without a doubt I'd outshine The Rock because he can't do quite what I do, but he is good at the guitar and he's got some chops to him, so I don't think you need to think about it too much. I think something like that could happen in the future. I'm going to put that on The Rock. I'll leave that up to him."

Elias also discussed his time in NXT. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.