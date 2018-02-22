WrestlingInc.com

Big Title Match Set For Impact Crossroads, Knockouts No DQ Match Next Week, Tag Titles On The Line

By Joshua Gagnon | February 22, 2018

- In two weeks (March 8) it will be Impact: Crossroads and the Impact World Championship match is set. Above, Johnny Impact defeated EC3 tonight to remain the number one contender against Austin Aries. Aries came down to the ring after the match and the two shook hands while talking a little trash.


- It was announced tonight Rosemary will take on Hania in a No DQ match on next week's Impact. The rivalry started a couple weeks back when Hania came out from the crowd to attack Rosemary from behind. The two have brawled a few times since then and had a traditional match last week, which Rosemary won.


- After Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated LAX in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Impact, it was revealed LAX will defend the Impact World Tag Team Championship at Impact: Crossroads on March 8.


