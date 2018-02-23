Kairi Sane Tweets Response To Racially Charged Taunts At WWE NXT Live Event In Florida

After being subjected to some racially charged taunts at Thursday's WWE NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida, Kairi Sane has responded with a message of kindness.

According to a fan in attendance, some fans yelled "Happy ending" and "Pearl Harbor" at Sane (as she wrestled Rhea Ripley).

Douchebags saying "Happy ending" and "Pearl Harbor" at @KairiSaneWWE should be removed from the facility. Their tickets should be confiscated and their credit cards should be blocked from buying future tickets. @WWENXT #NXTStPetersburg — FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) February 23, 2018

Another fan in attendance corroborated the taunts, saying that a guy yelled "Remember Pearl Harbor" at Sane.

To the guy who yelled, "Remember Pearl Harbor" toward Kairi Sane at #NXTStPetersburg.... I'd like to meet you outside and personally show you how we treat women, let alone Japanese women. You're a piece of s--t and I'll spit in your face. — Bryan (@NerdxFerguson) February 23, 2018

Sane responded to @FLWrestlingFan with this clip art of kids around the world holding hands.

Sane picked up a win in St. Petersburg, pinning Ripley after nailing her with the Insane Elbow.

2018-2-22 #NXTStPetersburg Match 7: Kairi Sane picks up the win over a vicious Rhea Ripley. Here Ripley manages to counter Sane's elbow drop with a drop kick of her own. @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5YyCbKJDK8 — DaMo (@damoisdamo) February 23, 2018