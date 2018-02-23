WrestlingInc.com

Kairi Sane Tweets Response To Racially Charged Taunts At WWE NXT Live Event In Florida

By Daniel Pena | February 23, 2018

After being subjected to some racially charged taunts at Thursday's WWE NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida, Kairi Sane has responded with a message of kindness.

According to a fan in attendance, some fans yelled "Happy ending" and "Pearl Harbor" at Sane (as she wrestled Rhea Ripley).


Another fan in attendance corroborated the taunts, saying that a guy yelled "Remember Pearl Harbor" at Sane.


Sane responded to @FLWrestlingFan with this clip art of kids around the world holding hands.


Sane picked up a win in St. Petersburg, pinning Ripley after nailing her with the Insane Elbow.





