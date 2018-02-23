In his first interview since being released by WWE, Fred Rosser also known as WWE's Darren Young, was a guest on Cerrito Live. Among many other things, Young talked about his former tag team partner Titus O'Neil. Specifically, Young talked about the tandem's symbiotic relationship as The Prime Time Players, how O'Neil is doing now and what he envisions for his friend in the future, and O'Neil's WWE suspension for horseplay.

According to Young, he and O'Neil helped each other learn a lot in the beginning of their WWE careers.

"[O'Neil] and I are both opposites," Young explained. "I'm a quiet introvert, but when the red light's on, I know how to turn it on. He's on 24/7, but we've learned so much from each other. I helped him in the ring when no one else would even get in the ring with him, I helped him. I was there with him. And he helped me out with the overall entertainment, being wild and crazy and just letting loose, so we complemented each other so well."

Young said O'Neil is doing great right now with his Titus Worldwide faction. Young shared that he could imagine O'Neil as coach in the XFL.

"He's doing well for himself with his Titus Worldwide brand." Young divulged, "I've got nothing but love for him and his family. He's making moves for himself and with the whole XFL stuff, I could see him being a coach, so I think that would be cool. And if he's the coach, I'll be the towel boy or something like that."

With respect to O'Neil's suspension for roughhousing with Vince McMahon which resulted in a 60 day suspension, Young suggested that the situation was avoidable.

"Hey, brother, wrong place, wrong time." Young continued, "if you do the crime, you do the time. Hey, it is what it is. I support Titus 110%. Like I said, he is a good guy. And like I said, you do the crime, you do the time."

Listen to the show here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Cerrito Live with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

