NJPW - ROH Honor Rising Results (2/23): Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Faces The Bullet Club

Earlier today, the co-promotional NJPW/ROH Honor Rising: Night One show took place with Cody, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page defeating Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, and Chase Owens via pinfall. Omega and Ibushi received a huge pop from the crowd, at one point Cody spit on a "Golden Lovers" sign (Omega and Ibushi's tag name).

The finish came down to Page pinning Owens, keeping up Page's momentum as he's expected to get a shot at Jay White's IWGP United States Championship down the line. During and after the match, out of frustration Cody barked at The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page. Above are the first two matches from the show. Below are the full results:

* Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Toa Henare and Katsuya Kitamura

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Delirious, and Cheeseburger defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Hikuleo

* The Young Bucks defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Flip Gordon defeated Hiromu Takahashi and KUSHIDA

* Jay White, Trent, and Chuckie T defeated Dalton Castle, Jay Lethal, and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hirooki Goto (c) defeated Beer City Bruiser (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Cody, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chase Owens

Honor Rising: Night Two will take place early tomorrow at 4:30am ET / 1:30am PT live on NJPW World. Below is the full card:

* Henare vs. The Beer City Bruiser

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Jay Lethal vs. Hikuleo, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cheeseburger, Delirious, Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship)

* Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI, Jay White vs. The Young Bucks and Hangman Page

* Dalton Castle vs. Beretta (ROH World Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega vs. Marty Scurll and Cody