Cody's Opponent For ROH 16th Anniversary Show, Wrestler Turns Down ROH In Hopes For WWE, More

- Above is a preview for this week's ROH TV. It features Silas Young defending his ROH World TV Championship against Kenny King.

Official @Women_of_Honor Championship Tournament Brackets... who will become the first ever #WOH Champion? pic.twitter.com/hjAQLYzQKa — Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) February 14, 2018

- ROH announced Cody will take on Matt Taven at their 16th Anniversary Show on March 9. After losing the ROH World Championship to Dalton Castle at Final Battle in December, Cody later cut a promo that was interrupted by Taven. He lowblowed Cody and forced him to kiss his own Ring of Honor that Cody made to commemorate his title win and as a tribute to his father. Below is the updated PPV card.

* Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal (ROH World Championship)

* Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody vs. Matt Taven

- According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Io Shirai isn't in the ROH Women of Honor Tournament is because her goal is to get cleared and go to WWE. Shirai believed working with ROH may hurt those chances. Last August it was reported that WWE had pulled back their contract due to discovering a neck injury during her physical.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

