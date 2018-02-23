Ricochet Works WWE NXT Live Event (Photos), Fans On Ronda Rousey Getting A Title Shot, Bull Dempsey

- As seen above, Prestige Wrestling recently released video from their October "Alpha/Omega" show with former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) vs. MV Young.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey should receive a RAW Women's Title shot immediately. As of this writing, 70% voted, "No. The MMA star needs to prove herself inside the squared circle first." The rest went with, "Yes! I want to see Rousey challenge for the title right away."
- Trevor "Ricochet" Mann made his WWE NXT live event in-ring debut at last night's live event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He defeated Buddy Murphy. Ricochet previously made his NXT in-ring debut at the February 2nd TV tapings. Below are a few photos from the match against Murphy:
YOOOOO! #NXTMississauga pic.twitter.com/rw00k9oAv0— Peter S (@KiraKennedyHNR) February 23, 2018
RICOCHET AT #NXTMississauga @MFSteveHere @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/de3rrRWwkt— Amaral (@alexamaral98) February 23, 2018
#NXTMississauga pic.twitter.com/TdDvtZAuiC— call me chris?? (@justamapleleaf) February 23, 2018
@KingRicochet live in an #NXT ring. Awesome #NXTMississauga pic.twitter.com/jAeu1RHB1L— David Fialek (@elitebrosRheros) February 23, 2018
Ricochet vs Buddy Murphy opening the night at #NXTMississauga pic.twitter.com/VfIjZk70p3— ???? ?? ?????? (@HeelByNatureYT) February 23, 2018