Ricochet Works WWE NXT Live Event (Photos), Fans On Ronda Rousey Getting A Title Shot, Bull Dempsey

- As seen above, Prestige Wrestling recently released video from their October "Alpha/Omega" show with former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) vs. MV Young.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Ronda Rousey should receive a RAW Women's Title shot immediately. As of this writing, 70% voted, "No. The MMA star needs to prove herself inside the squared circle first." The rest went with, "Yes! I want to see Rousey challenge for the title right away."

- Trevor "Ricochet" Mann made his WWE NXT live event in-ring debut at last night's live event in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. He defeated Buddy Murphy. Ricochet previously made his NXT in-ring debut at the February 2nd TV tapings. Below are a few photos from the match against Murphy: