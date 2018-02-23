Possible Injury At WWE NXT Live Event (Video), Ronda Rousey Training At WWE PC, Chamber Eliminations

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 6 Superstars with the most Elimination Chamber eliminations - John Cena, Randy Orton and CM Punk tied with 5, The Undertaker with 6, Triple H with 7, Chris Jericho with 10.

- Ronda Rousey has wrapped filming in Colombia and was back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Rousey was also at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT on Wednesday. As noted, Rousey will sign her RAW contract at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

In a correction from yesterday, the viral footage of Rousey training in the ring with Shayna Baszler is not new as it was recorded a few years ago.

- Bianca Belair may have suffered an injury at last night's WWE NXT live event in Mississauga, Ontario, after taking a bad Eclipse from NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. Video from the spot can be seen below. Belair awkwardly kicked out of the move but the pin was still counted. Fans in attendance noted that Belair was rushed to the back and was seen clutching her neck.