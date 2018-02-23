Mojo Rawley On How Rob Gronkowski's Family Helped Him Land WWE Job, Gronk Working For WWE

ABC 15 in Phoenix interviewed SmackDown star Mojo Rawley this week. Below are a few highlights:

His friendship with Rob Gronkawski, who he has known since high school:

"It's just a friendship that we've maintained through the years, especially before anyone had achieved any level of success. We all kind of grew up together, trained with each other, kind of coached each other along and helped each other out whenever we could. It's paid dividends for all of us, every single one of us."

Gronkawski's father contacting Mike "I.R.S." Rotunda to get Mojo's foot in the door with WWE:

"They knew how much of a fan I was, and made the phone calls. That was it. The rest was history... I left the NFL to come here, and I couldn't be happier about it."

Gronk leaving football for a WWE career:

"In my opinion and a lot of others, he's the greatest tight end to ever play the game. You take all those assets and just raw abilities that you have and you bring that here, it's kind of a recipe for success one way or another. He has a lot on his plate right now. Whether an appearance here in the WWE again comes at Wrestlemania, or whether it comes to a Wrestlemania five years from now, I'm sure at some point you're going to see him in a ring again."

Mojo also discussed "going nuts" with Gronk after last year's WrestleMania appearance, the WWE travel schedule, emulating The Ultimate Warrior and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.