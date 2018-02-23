Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Odds: Chamber Matches, Matt Hardy Vs. Bray Wyatt, Asuka Vs. Nia Jax

Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss remain favorites to win the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, respectively, at this Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Reigns is a heavy favorite for the Men's Elimination Chamber match at -600. Should he win, he will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in April for the title. He is followed by Braun Strowman, who is at +310.
Bliss is still favored to win the Women's Elimination Chamber match, although at -210, she is not as big of a favorite as Reigns. She is followed by Sasha Banks at +190.
Odds have also been released for the other two announced matches on the show, with Asuka coming in as a heavy favorite at -900 over Nia Jax, while Matt Hardy is favored over Bray Wyatt.
Below are the current odds for Sunday's show:
Men's Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns (-600)
Braun Strowman (+310)
Seth Rollins (+600)
Finn Balor (+1700)
John Cena (+2000)
The Miz (+3500)
Elias (+4300)
Women's Elimination Chamber
Alexa Bliss (-210)
Sasha Banks (+190)
Bayley (+575)
Sonya Deville (+600)
Mickie James (+2500)
Mandy Rose (+4500)
Asuka (-900) vs. Nia Jax (+500)
Matt Hardy (-210) vs. Bray Wyatt (+160)
