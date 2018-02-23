Conor McGregor On His Future, UFC On FOX 28 Weigh-In Results, Video

- Weigh-ins for Saturday's UFC on FOX 28 event took place earlier in the day, with the live fighter faceoffs scheduled for 6 p.m. ET in the video above. The main event is official, as Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens both weighed in at 146 pounds.

The card takes place from the Amway Center in Orlando and Wrestling Inc. will have coverage of the action live and free. Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

* Jeremy Stephens (146 lbs.) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

* Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Tecia Torres (116)

* Ilir Latifi (206) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

* Max Griffin (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)

* Renan Barao (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

* Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

* Angela Hill (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (114)

* Alan Jouban (171) vs. Ben Saunders (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:15 p.m. ET)

* Sam Alvey (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205.5)

* Russell Doane (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

* Alex Perez (126.5) vs. Eric Shelton (126)

* Manny Bermudez (136) vs. Albert Morales (135)

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor took to social media recently to confirm his fighting future. "Notorious" has not fought for the UFC since defeating Eddie Alvarez in 2016 for the title, which made him a two-division champion at the time as he was also the featherweight titleholder.

Officials stripped McGregor of the featherweight belt following that win, and as we near UFC 223 and a bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov, he is expected to see the same happen to his lightweight belt.

"I am fighting again. Period," McGregor wrote. "I am the best at this. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting, I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here."

McGregor also stated that he was willing to fight at UFC 222, which takes next weekend, vs. Frankie Edgar after an injury to featherweight champion Max Holloway.

"I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need," McGregor said. "I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight."



