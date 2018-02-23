Rosa Mendes Talks Return To The Ring, Life After WWE

Rosa Mendes has plans on returning to the ring after leaving WWE last year.

During an interview with Sportskeeda a few days ago, the former WWE Superstar said she plans on getting back in the ring next week.

In response to a question on what she has planned over the next 18 to 24 months, Mendes said, "The Totally Fit Mama recipe book, coming out with some new products for Totally Fit Mama and getting back in the ring. Training starts next week! Stay tuned!"

Mendes feels that she wasn't in the ring enough during her time in WWE and that she would have loved to have been apart of the "Women's Revolution."

"I feel like I wasn't in the ring enough during my career, I was mostly a manager. I would love to get back in the ring," Mendes said.

"With the "Women's Revolution," the women have more time to have these mind-blowing matches, I would have loved to be a part of it."

After giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Jordan Elizabeth on February 13, 2016, Mendes announced her retirement from WWE exactly one year later. On how life has been for her away from wrestling, she said:

"It's been so different. Becoming a mother has been the most amazing experience that I have ever had, watching my daughter grow into this little intelligent, wonderful, and caring human being has made me feel like I'm doing a really good job as a mom, Totally Fit Mama has been doing so well, we are launching our recipe book very soon. I miss the travel, can you believe that? I never thought I would ever say that, but most of all I miss the fans."

Mendes was also asked about the biggest differences she's noticed about herself after becoming a mother.

"I don't take s--t from anyone, sorry I had to swear," Mendes said.

"If people are rude and disrespectful, I call them out on the spot. Whether it's a public place or at a dinner party. I work too hard and have learned that voicing my opinion in the classiest way possible, with a smile, teaches people how you expect to be treated. I would have let things slide in the past, but now that I'm a mother, I'd like Jordan to be strong enough to defend herself if people mistreat her or disrespect her in any way."

Mendes also talked about being on Total Divas, her favorite hobbies, what she misses most about WWE, and more. To read the full interview, click here..