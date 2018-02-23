Triple H Hypes Dusty Rhodes Classic, New Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Vlog, Elimination Chamber Theme

- Above is the latest Maria Kanellis pregnancy vlog from WWE, featuring Maria and Mike working out as they prepare to welcome their first child in a few months.
- WWE has announced that "M.O.M" by Will Roush is the official theme song for Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
- Triple H tweeted the following on the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will kick off on the March 7th episode. The winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. For those who missed it, you can view the brackets at this link.
A tournament for 8 teams to prove they're the best, for 1 team to make history on the biggest stage during the biggest weekend of the year. The #DustyClassic is about showcasing what @WWENXT is about...and honoring the man who helped build it. #Dream pic.twitter.com/ksV1e9cAVr— Triple H (@TripleH) February 23, 2018