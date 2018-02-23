WrestlingInc.com

Triple H Hypes Dusty Rhodes Classic, New Maria Kanellis Pregnancy Vlog, Elimination Chamber Theme

By Marc Middleton | February 23, 2018

- Above is the latest Maria Kanellis pregnancy vlog from WWE, featuring Maria and Mike working out as they prepare to welcome their first child in a few months.

Photo: Mike Kanellis Shows His Great Physical Transformation Since Signing With WWE
Photo: Mike Kanellis Shows His Great Physical Transformation Since Signing With WWE

- WWE has announced that "M.O.M" by Will Roush is the official theme song for Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- Triple H tweeted the following on the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which will kick off on the March 7th episode. The winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. For those who missed it, you can view the brackets at this link.


