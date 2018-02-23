Buddy Murphy On Going To WrestleMania 34, Roman Reigns' Spear (Video), Bobby Roode - Randy Orton

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy plugging his WWE 205 Live debut on this week's episode, which saw Murphy defeat Ariya Daivari to advance in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Murphy says this is why he will be going to the finals at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode respects his Fastlane opponent, Randy Orton. As of this writing, 64% voted, "Yes. The Top 10 List that Jinder Mahal claimed that Roode filled out was questionable at best, and Roode has consistently stated he respects The Viper." The rest went with, "No. The Top 10 List that Jinder Mahal provided is the key piece of evidence proving that The Glorious One cares not for The Apex Predator."

- WWE posted this video looking at Roman Reigns hitting the Spear on various opponents: