WWE Confirms Title Match For Elimination Chamber

WWE has confirmed Titus Worldwide vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday's event. No word yet on what will air during the Kickoff pre-show. Remember to join us on Sunday for live coverage at 7pm EST.

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

The Miz enters at #1, Elias enters at #6. Winner faces WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title

Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks vs. Champion Alexa Bliss

Winner defends against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Titus O'Neil and Apollo vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

If Jax wins, she's added to the title match at WrestleMania 34 to make it a Triple Threat with Asuka and the champion.

Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Ronda Rousey in-ring contract signing