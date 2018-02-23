WrestlingInc.com

Jeff Hardy WWE Status Update, New Video Of Stephanie McMahon Training, The Robe Warriors - WWE MMC

By Marc Middleton | February 23, 2018

- Cathy Kelley looks at "The Robe Warriors" WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair advancing in Week 6 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge in this new WWE Now video.

- Jeff Hardy was in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday to meet with doctors for an update on his injuries, according to PWInsider. Hardy is still recovering from a torn rotator cuff and a torn labrum, and is looking to return to the ring this spring some time. He has been out of action since October 2017.

- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" video from Stephanie McMahon:

#MidnightWorkout w @defrancosgym @tripleh - shoulder/arm finisher - 45 sec handstands superset w 45 degree barbell curls #NoExcuses #WrestleMania


