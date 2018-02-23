This Week's Impact Wrestling Draws Lowest Viewership Of 2018

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Johnny Impact defeating Ethan Carter III in a #1 contenders main event, drew 262,000 viewers. This is down 13% from last week's 300,000 viewers and the lowest viewership of 2018.

Impact ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #130.

The NBA drew topped the night with more than 3 million viewers across two games and a pre-show.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily