WWE Stars On Jeff Jarrett & His HOF Induction (Video), Finn Balor Hypes Elimination Chamber, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Curt Hawkins, Dolph Ziggler, Xavier Woods, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Luke Gallows, Mike Kanellis, Drake Maverick, Ariya Daivari and Sunil Singh discussing Jeff Jarrett and his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction.

- WWE stock was up 2.89% today, closing at $37.00 per share, another closing high. Today's high was $37.13 and the low was $36.10.

- As noted, WWE announced today that "M.O.M" by Will Roush will be the official theme song for Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Finn Balor took to Twitter today and plugged the single to hype Sunday's event. He tweeted: