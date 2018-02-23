Impact Wrestlers Claim Payment Issues, Concern For The Future, Ed Nordholm Issues Statement

A number of Impact Wrestling talents recently reached out to PWInsider and alleged that they have not been paid for the January 2018 TV tapings that were held in Orlando.

Several of the talents also alleged that they were not paid for the November 2017 Bound For Glory pay-per-view or the TV tapings that were held that same week in Ottawa until after the Christmas holiday, right before the January TV tapings were held.

There is now concern among talents that the same payment pattern will continue and that they won't be paid until the next set of TV tapings, which are currently scheduled for late April.

Anthem President Ed Nordholm was reached for comment on the allegations and he responded with the following statement:

"Talent is not behind on their pay. We generally provide for talent to be paid as independent contractors in the month following a month in which services are rendered. This was an improvement over previous management, where talent cheques were issued only as the actual episodes aired (could be as much as 12 weeks after tapings before final instalments were delivered). We instituted a payment policy last year to pay for all services rendered in a month in the following month, regardless of when the shows would air. Accordingly, cheques for January were mailed earlier mid-month; cheques for November were mailed mid-December (and I understand got caught up in Christmas mail delays). We realize that one unexpected impact of moving our corporate offices to Canada has been a further delay with mail services going cross-border. We are working to streamline our talent payroll processing so future events will be paid closer to the beginning of each month after services are rendered."

Source: PWInsider

