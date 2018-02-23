WrestlingInc.com

Live WWE Now Episode To Air This Weekend, Bianca Belair Trains At The WWE PC (Video), R-Truth Update

By Marc Middleton | February 23, 2018

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- Charly Caruso and Mike Rome will be hosting a live episode of WWE Now on Sunday at 4pm EST before the Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show. The special will air live on Facebook and YouTube. The WWE websites notes that there will be a preview of the Chamber pay-per-view plus interviews with RAW Superstars. Matt Hardy, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are advertised for the special.

- R-Truth will be appearing at Heet in Atlanta on Saturday from 6pm until 8pm to promote his new "That'z Endurance" single that was recently released. Truth has been out of action since December after undergoing shoulder surgery.


