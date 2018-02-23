Former WWE Star In Black Panther Movie (Video), Bayley Teases Future With Elias, Brie Bella Video

- Above is the latest episode of Brie Bella's new "Total Mommy" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Bayley indicated on Twitter that she and Mixed Match Challenge partner Elias will be working together more in the future, despite being eliminated from the tournament a few weeks back. It's worth noting that they are scheduled to face John Cena and Nikki Bella at the March 16th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

- Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard did stunt work for Marvel's latest blockbuster movie, Black Panther. IMDB has the former Cryme Tyme member listed as an uncredited actor in the film. Gaspard posted these Instagram videos of he and others working on the movie: