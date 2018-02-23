Jimmy Uso On The Reinvention Of The Usos, Renewing The New Day Feud, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso recently spoke with The Mirror to promote WWE Fastlane. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Lots has been said about the reinvention of the Usos, a transformation that began in late 2016. It feels like you've perfected the entire package - your look, theme music, ring work and promos. It's all come together. How much input do you have in that process, like adopting new ring gear or selecting a new entrance song?

That's all us. I mean it, when you see this whole reinvention, that is every bit of me and my brother. It's so funny because the ring work has never changed. That's always been there. Our gear, literally, we wear that outside of the ring. That's how I dress. Even with the baseball cap, I'm always having a cap on. And I just felt it was me to wear a cap out there. It's little stuff like that to make us, us. That's what that was. That's how people found out we were real and they followed that and they could adapt to that. Everything is us, from the gear to the black and white, baseball caps to the shoes - I wore those same shoes I do when I'm wrestling - I wore them at high school. I wore those same shoes in high school. So when I'm telling you that's the Usos, that's the Usos.

As far as our ring music, we was dying to go and hop on that track. We heard John Cena on his entrance music, I remember The Rock being on his entrance music, I just thought that was really cool and added a whole lot more personality to them, personally. So what you see out there, that's 100% The Usos.

Your feud with the New Day last year was fantastic. At Fastlane we get to see you go at it again, in what could perhaps become a triple threat, with Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. What do you think Gable and Benjamin bring to the table and how excited are you to get to renew this feud with The New Day and freshen it up ahead of WrestleMania?

I don't know man, to me I feel like that's something you got to ask Shelton and Gable. Ha ha. I know what we're bringing to the table. These other tag teams have got to bring everything they've got to table to get on our level. The New Day, that feud right there - classic. Classic man. There was a rap battle in there and I ain't never seen a rap battle done that way in the WWE. Yeah I've seen John Cena spit a couple of freestyles to Kurt Angle and stuff like that, you remember when he was the Doctor Of Thuganomics? But I ain't never seen a rap battle like that though. I just thought that was fun man.

Shelton and Gable, they are a real technical tag team, but they are new together so they still got a whole lot to learn about each other. But Gable is lucky he has Shelton in his corner, because Shelton was a mentor of mine before I started - he trained me at Booker T's school [in Houston, Texas]. Gable is in good hands, I can vouch for that. I'm actually anxious to see what happens to Shelton and Gable man because that tag team right there, is the tag team to look out for, definitely.

Source: The Mirror