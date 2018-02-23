Trish Stratus Talks Paige's In-Ring Career Possibly Being Over Due To Injury

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently a guest on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast. During their conversation, both of them commented on former Divas Champion Paige having to retire from in-ring competition due to a neck injury suffered at a live event in December.

During a tag team match at a live event, Paige fell to the ground after being struck in the back via a double front kick by Sasha Banks. The referee threw the "X" sign, and Paige was unable to finish the match. It was later determined that the injury will force her to stop competing, ending her in-ring career at just 25 years old. Stratus said as unfortunate as it is, it's just part of the wrestling business.

"It's a shame, but it goes with the territory, right? It is something that we go in and there is a risk that we take, and you put your body on the line every night. That is why it is so amazing to me," Stratus said. "Only a handful of people do what we do and only a handful of people can do what we do because you think of these people out there, we go out there willing to risk injury to entertain you guys, it's pretty crazy. When it happens it happens. It is unfortunate, but it goes with the territory though. You have to be aware of that as a superstar going in."

Since suffering the injury, Paige has not done anything physical on RAW and she has instead played a managerial role for Absolution. It's believed that WWE will keep Paige employed in a non-physical role on TV, and perhaps at the WWE Performance Center. Stratus said she is hopeful she will remain involved with the WWE because she has a true love for pro-wrestling.

"Hopefully WWE will utilize Paige in other ways now," she said. "It's just, to have someone so passionate about the business and so in love with the business, I don't know what to say, I kind of want to hug her now."

Garcia echoed Stratus' sentiments. She said Paige has took the injury in stride and has shown a positive outlook, and Garcia admires her for that.

"Her attitude is so great. She's just been like, 'You know what? They are still going to use me. I am still going to do other things.' I love that," Garcia said. "I told her that through a text that I am not going to say I am sorry because I have learned that these things sometime end up showing up their real colors later as blessings. I just hope you can find your blessing in this."

