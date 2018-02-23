Injured WWE Superstar Ready To Return?, How Titus O'Neil Begins His Days (Video), Clash With Cesaro

- Courtesy of Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, above is the latest episode of RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro's "Clash" series.

- Alicia Fox indicated on Instagram that she may be ready to get back into the ring. Fox has been out of action since January with a broken tailbone and it was believed that she would be out for a few months. The injury caused Fox to miss the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and the Mixed Match Challenge tournament.

- Below is new video of Titus O'Neil showing how he wakes up early each day to begin the grind. He wrote, "If you want to look good, perform and impact thousands in any field of life it's important that you outwork those thousands in front of Nobody. My life is blessed and busy in a lot of ways, but my grind at home is activated early so that I can continue to be active in my purpose."