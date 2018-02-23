WWE Changes Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket, Rusev Prints His T-Shirts (Video), George Barrios

- WWE posted this video of Rusev visiting the manufacturer of WWE Shop's Rusev Day t-shirt and helping with the screen printing. It looks like the Rusev Day merchandise is moving as WWE recently released a number of items for The Bulgarian Brute and Aiden English.

See Also Rusev On Fans Not Seeing Him As A Stereotypical Foreign Heel

- WWE issued the following today:

WWE®'s George Barrios to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference



STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). A replay of the fireside chat will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

- WWE made a slight change to the brackets for the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this afternoon. The original brackets announced this morning had SAnitY vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss at the bottom of the left side while TM-61 vs. The Authors of Pain was listed at the top of the right side. Those two matches were switched. You can see the original and the updated brackets below:

First Round

* The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery

* TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Semi-Finals

* The Street Profits or Heavy Machinery vs. TM61 or The Authors of Pain

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch or Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Finals at Takeover

* The Street Profits or Heavy Machinery or TM61 or The Authors of Pain

vs.

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young or Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch or Tyler Bate & Trent Seven