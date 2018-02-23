WrestlingInc.com

WWE Changes Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket, Rusev Prints His T-Shirts (Video), George Barrios

By Marc Middleton | February 23, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Rusev visiting the manufacturer of WWE Shop's Rusev Day t-shirt and helping with the screen printing. It looks like the Rusev Day merchandise is moving as WWE recently released a number of items for The Bulgarian Brute and Aiden English.

Rusev On Fans Not Seeing Him As A Stereotypical Foreign Heel
See Also
Rusev On Fans Not Seeing Him As A Stereotypical Foreign Heel

- WWE issued the following today:

WWE®'s George Barrios to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE:WWE) announced that its Co-President, George A. Barrios, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

A live audio webcast will be available online at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Mr. Barrios' remarks are expected to begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). A replay of the fireside chat will be available after the actual event and will be available for 90 days following the conference.

- WWE made a slight change to the brackets for the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this afternoon. The original brackets announced this morning had SAnitY vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss at the bottom of the left side while TM-61 vs. The Authors of Pain was listed at the top of the right side. Those two matches were switched. You can see the original and the updated brackets below:


First Round
* The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery
* TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss vs. Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young
* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Semi-Finals
* The Street Profits or Heavy Machinery vs. TM61 or The Authors of Pain

* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch or Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Finals at Takeover
* The Street Profits or Heavy Machinery or TM61 or The Authors of Pain
vs.
* Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss or Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young or Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch or Tyler Bate & Trent Seven

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top