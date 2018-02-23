Flip Gordon On Outlook On Going To WWE, Young Bucks And Daniel Cormier, 'Being The Elite' Exposure

Flip Gordon spoke with ESPN on his outlook on going to WWE, fans knowing him from Being the Elite, and The Young Bucks and Daniel Cormier. Here are some of the highlights:

Being patient about getting to WWE:

"I need to become a huge name and I need to do it on my own. I need to make the rounds. You can go in [WWE] two ways -- you can go in as an AJ Styles or you can go in at the bottom. I don't want to go in at the bottom. I'm in no hurry to go to WWE. I just want to keep learning. I love what I'm doing."

The short-lived Twitter beef between The Young Bucks and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier after Cormier bashed a dropkick spot that Gordon was involved in:

"To be honest I didn't even know who he was until he made that comment. The fans, they loved that spot. After if you listen to it, the fans went nuts afterwards. They only saw a 30-second clip, they didn't see the whole thing that built to that spot. We didn't try to get attention or anything -- it's been done many, many times. I had no idea people were gonna get that mad."

Getting noticed from making appearances on the popular Being the Elite series:

"It's crazy the outreach they have with Being the Elite. A lot of the time I get comments, 'I've never seen you wrestle before, but I saw you on Being the Elite so I decided to check you out.' Because of that they're seeing me on there, not even really seeing me wrestle, but it then gives them the opportunity to see me wrestle. I think people are getting to see a side of me they wouldn't get to see on ROH TV, that they won't see in a ring."

Gordon also discussed enlisting in the army and his ROH tryout. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.