WWE took a look at the top ten matches in NXT TakeOver history. Below is the complete list with accompanying video clips.
#10 - Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro (NXT ArRival)
#9 - Asuka vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women's Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)
#8 - Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)
#7 - Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley – NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (NXT TakeOver: Rival)
#6 - Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)
#5 - #DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)
#4 - Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
#3 - Sami Zayn vs. Neville – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: R Evolution)
#2 - Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – NXT Women's Championship 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match (NXT TakeOver: Respect)
#1 - Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)