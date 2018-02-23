WWE took a look at the top ten matches in NXT TakeOver history. Below is the complete list with accompanying video clips.

#10 - Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro (NXT ArRival)

#9 - Asuka vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women's Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

#8 - Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

#7 - Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley – NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (NXT TakeOver: Rival)

#6 - Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

#5 - #DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#4 - Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

#3 - Sami Zayn vs. Neville – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: R Evolution)

#2 - Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – NXT Women's Championship 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match (NXT TakeOver: Respect)

#1 - Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)