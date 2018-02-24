NJPW Honor Rising Results (2/24): Kenny Omega Calls Cody A 'WWE Reject,' Young Bucks Announcement

Earlier today, the co-promotional NJPW/ROH Honor Rising: Night Two took place with The Young Bucks declaring they are no longer Junior Heavyweights, teasing a match against Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi after Omega said the Golden Lovers were the best tag team in the world. In the main event, Ibushi and Omega defeated Scurll and Cody with Scurll taking the pin. Above are the first two matches from the night, beginning at the 28 minute mark. Here are the full results:

* The Beer City Bruiser defeated Henare

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Jay Lethal defeated Hikuleo, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi

* BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Flip Gordon

* Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale (c) defeated Cheeseburger, Delirious, and Jushin Thunder Liger (NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Championship)

* The Young Bucks and Hangman Page defeated Chuckie T, YOSHI-HASHI, and Jay White

* Dalton Castle defeated Beretta and the Beer City Bruiser (ROH World Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega defeated Marty Scurll and Cody

During the post show press conference, Omega reiterated he and Ibushi were going to change the world. He also said Cody will not manipulate the team and his behavior is that of a "WWE reject." The two will meet one-on-one at ROH Supercard of Honor XII in New Orleans on April 7.

The next event to air live in NJPW World is their 46th Anniversary Show featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in a non-title match.