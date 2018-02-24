Batista And Chris Jericho Hang With WWE Stars (Photo), Noelle Foley - Fear Factor, Corey Graves Note

- Above, Noelle Foley showed her appearance on Fear Factor Live where she competed against others in a number of challenges. Noelle had to drop from high up and climb up to a car that was hanging above the ground, she ended up winning the competition.

- Today, WWE Announcer Corey Graves turns 34 years old. Due to concussion issues, Graves began with NXT as a pre-show panelist and commentator in 2014 and began working on the main roster in July of 2016.

- Last night, Batista, Chris Jericho, Christian, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, and Baron Corbin met up for an "80s Night" Walk to Cure Diabetes event. Natalya posted a photo from the gathering and Jericho showed who he was dressed up as: Mr. Furley from the TV show, Three's Company.