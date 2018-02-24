Cody Rhodes Says 'The Bullet Club Is Mine,' Kelly Klein Vs. Bonesaw Brooks ROH WOH Tournament Match

- Above is a first-round match between Kelly Klein and Bonesaw Brooks in the ROH Women of Honor Tournament to crown the division's inaugural champion. It is a 16-woman, single elimination style format. The finish came when a stunned Brooks took a knee to the face and Klein picked up the pinfall victory. Via ROH's YouTube channel, Mandy Leon, Brandi Rhodes, and Deonna Purrazzo have also moved to the next round.

Official @Women_of_Honor Championship Tournament Brackets... who will become the first ever #WOH Champion? pic.twitter.com/hjAQLYzQKa — Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) February 14, 2018

- NJPW announced there will be a limited number of tickets for international fans for their upcoming Sakura Genesis show on April 1. Tickets have already gone on sale, click here for more details. The main event of last year's Sakura Genesis was Kazuchika Okada defeating Katsuyori Shibata to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

- As noted, on night one of NJPW/ROH Honor Rising, Cody, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chase Owens. Page would pin Owens to win the match for his team. Post-match, Cody got on the mic and said, "The Bullet Club is fine. The Bullet Club is mine" as he promptly dropped the mic to the mat. After attacking Kenny Omega at New Beginning, Cody has obviously been looking to take over the leadership role for the group, but this was the first time he outright proclaimed he was the leader of it. The two had to be pulled apart by other Bullet Club members in the latest Being the Elite.

