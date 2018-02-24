- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring elimination chamber pod collisions. The video includes Baron Corbin sending Dean Ambrose through a pod wall and Goldberg kicking out a pod wall in an attempt to get to Triple H.

- Jimmy Uso spoke briefly with Sportskeeda and was asked about having a singles career down the road. Jimmy hadn't thought much about it, but he wouldn't mind facing his brother, Jey, one-on-one at a WrestleMania in the future.

"I don't know man, never really thought about it," Uso said. "As far as going singles, it really hasn't crossed my mind, because we have so much more left to do in the tag division. The Usos have so much more to give. People haven't seen all of us. ... Another dream match would be me vs. my brother at WrestleMania. I grew up watching Bret vs Owen in a cage match, and they beat the living hell out of each other. I thought it was really cool, what they did. And they've been doing that all their lives. That's the same way I see us whenever we get the chance for that to happen. But as far as a singles run right now, we're just concentrating on the tag division."

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which section of WWE Network do you most enjoy watching?" As of this writing, the results are: PPVs (67 percent), Vault (12 percent), Originals (10 percent), In-Ring (8 percent), and Collections (3 percent). "Vault" includes WCW Nitro/ECW, "Originals" has WWE 24/Ride Along, and "In-Ring" is more recent WWE content like NXT/205 Live/MMC.