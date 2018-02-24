Alexa Bliss On Not Getting The Spotlight In NXT Because Of The Four Horsewomen

Alexa Bliss made an appearance on Oh Jezuz! (Power 98.3) to talk about her time in NXT, getting drafted to the main roster, and her favorite wrestlers growing up. You can see the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting drafted to the main roster:

"When I was drafted to SmackDown Live on the Superstar Draft, I wasn't sure if I was ready for the main roster. I never had a TakeOver match, I had never held a title in NXT, a majority of my time in NXT was valeting and managing for Blake and Murphy. I wasn't given a lot of on-screen time when it came to matches. So, I didn't know if I was really ready. My first day on SmackDown, I believe I had a speaking segment and I went out and I decided if I was going to come in as an underwhelming draft pick, because let's be honest, I was. No on was really excited to have me, because I didn't do these amazing things in NXT! I decided to come in under the radar and kick down the door."

Favorite wrestlers growing up:

"Rey Mysterio and Trish Stratus. I loved watching Rey, because I was a gymnast, so watching his lucha style was very captivating to me and I found it very fascinating watching him flip around. And Trish, because you know, it's Trish. Who doesn't love her?"

Getting less attention in NXT due to the Four Horsewomen:

"All the focus at the time was on the Four Horsewomen. I was in there at the same time as the Four Horsewomen, but I wasn't given that spotlight. I wasn't the girl they chose to go with. Which is fine because if the Four Horsewomen were going to be the face of this 'Women's Evolution' that's amazing. I know I came in under the radar, I can be that person that evolves that evolution and that revolution and take it to the next step. Be that different kind of person, that different face then being with the Four Horsewomen. I could kind of make my own path."

