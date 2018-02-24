ROH Star Injured, Deonna Purrazzo Vs. Holidead ROH WOH Tournament Match, Manhattan Mayhem Update

- Above is a first-round match between Deonna Purrazzo and Holidead in the ROH Women of Honor Tournament to crown the division's inaugural champion. It is a 16-woman, single elimination style format. The finish came when Holidead missed a clothesline and Purrazzo transitioned into a fujiwara armbar for the submission victory. Via ROH's YouTube channel, Mandy Leon, Brandi Rhodes, and Kelly Klein have also moved to the next round.

- ROH next live event is Manhattan Mayhem on March 3 and fans will be able to vote on who will be the guest commentator during the main event. It's between Cody, The Dawgs, Mandy Leon, Bully Ray, Caprice Coleman, or BJ Whitmer. Caprice Coleman's Pulpit will take place with fans voting on who his guest will be: Cheeseburger, Delirious, Colt Cabana, Ultimo Guerrero, Kelly Klein, Flip Gordon, or Gary Juster.

Also, a new match has been added to the event: Kenny King and a team of the fans choosing vs. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas. The teams are: Motor City Machine Guns, Best Friends, The Kingdom, The Briscoes, or Coast 2 Coast.

* Cody vs. Flip Gordon (Fans choose the stipulation: Lumber Jack Match, 2 out of 3 Falls, or If Gordon wins, he competes at All In)

* Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Shane Taylor vs. Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll (Ultimate Mayhem Match)

* Punishment Martinez vs. Soberano Jr.

* Dalton Castle and Volador Jr. vs. Jay Lethal and Ultimo Guerrero

* Kenny King and ? vs. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas

- ROH announced the full shcedule for their Festival of Honor, which will take place during the day before Supercard of Honor XII on April 7 in New Orleans. There will be multiple panels featuring the Bullet Club, Women of Honor, and ROH Champions. You can check out the full details by clicking here.

- Last week, Beretta took on Chuck Taylor at PWG Neon Knights for the PWG World Championship (Taylor retained the title) and according to F4WOnline's Daily Update, Beretta tore his triceps at the event. After working both NJPW Honor Rising events, on his Twitter, Beretta said he would be taking some time off to heal up.