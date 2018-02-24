Renee Young On Her Interactions With Vince McMahon, Wanting To Pursue Acting And Other Ventures

Renee Young was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast. During her interview, she discussed her interactions with WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Young said she tries to keep her communication with the boss as brief as possible so she doesn't become a bother. She said she has more interactions with producer Kevin Dunn.

"I don't know, I don't like to bother him much. In Gorilla, I will go over and shake his hand but I usually try to get in there and make an odd remark that I think is charming, and I don't know if it is resonating; I'm not sure," she said. "I don't want to seem like I am taking too much of his time because I don't want to be 'that' person. Also, the things that I am doing, everything correlates with Vince [McMahon] of course, but I would be more inclined to talk to [WWE Producer] Kevin Dunn. I talk with Kevin Dunn all the time. He is actually really great. I have a really good relationship with him. He is really cool."

Young also discussed her desire to pursue an acting career. She revealed she wanted to be an actress before she started accepting hosting jobs, and she particularly has an affinity for comedy. Even though she is consumed by her job in WWE, she's open to other opportunities. As a workaholic, she said she's willing to add more to her plate.

See Also Renee Young On How Dean Ambrose Got Her Attention Over Other WWE Stars

"I really want to do more comedy, but acting was the main thing that I was doing as well. That was the main thing that I was submerged between that but doing a meld of the two; like, comedic acting would be great. That was where my mind always was when I started. I miss doing that stuff," she said. "I miss entertaining more and I don't get as many pockets within my current job to do that, so it's like trying to find those other spots to stay true to what I really want to do, but also being that with the reality that I am a 32 year old woman that has a good job in television and makes a good money doing it so where do you choose between part of the thing where your heart wants and what is paying your bill and being a responsible person. It's finding that balance of the things that make you happy, and again, being able to do them in WWE, I have always had that feeling of wanting to do more. I like being busy; I want to be on everything in a selfish way, I like to work. When I just sit around and not doing anything and you keep opening your Instagram or Twitter and just seeing the same videos over and over, it's just like, ugh!"

Young revealed she has other projects in the works outside of the WWE. She is aware her career in WWE could end at any time, so she has branched out to pursue other ventures. She said she's been working with a production company and she's excited to put together some new things separate from the WWE.

"At a certain point, I don't know how long my role in WWE will be. I don't know what that is going to be. That could be a thing where I hang around forever and turn into Mene Gene [Okerlund]. I do put out some feelers. I would like to find something ideally where I can stay with WWE for a while and do the things that I do, but also branch out and land out on some other shows and do other things," she said. "Like most people in television, I would love to have a Kelly Ripa kind of job; something up my alley, but I have some other shows that I kind of have brewing on the back burner right now so I am kind of waiting to get those executed and start working on those with another production company, so that is definitely something I am hoping to get those things happening."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.