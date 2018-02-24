WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Shinsuke Nakamura Today?, Former WWE Star Goes Vegan, Alexa Bliss Gets Custom Jersey

By Raj Giri | February 24, 2018

- Former WWE star Eva Marie has officially gone vegan. Eva and her husband, Jonathan Coyle, completed the Veganuary challenge, where they went the full month of January on a plant-based diet.

- Happy Birthday to "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura, who turns 38 years old today. As noted, RAW color commentator Corey Graves is also celebrating a birthday today, as he turns 34 years old.

- RAW Women's Champion was at last night's Las Vegas Knights NHL hockey game and received a custom jersey, which you can check out below. The Knights ended up defeating the Vancouver Canucks 6-3.

Ready for the Knights Game!! ?? #LasVegasKnights #Hockey #FiveFeetOfFury #GoKnightsGo

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

