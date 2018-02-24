WrestlingInc.com

Dan Severn On WWE Not Utilizing Him Properly, Vince McMahon, WWE Coming Up With Crazy Ideas For Him

By Raj Giri | February 24, 2018

As noted, former UFC Hall Of Famer and former WWE Superstar Dan "The Beast" Severn recently joined the Duke Loves Rassin Podcast , which you can check out in the video above at the 15:06 mark. Below are some more highlights that they sent us:

Working in WWE:

"It was great to know you made it to work for the number one company in the world, but by the same token, I was never utilized anywhere near my potential. Jim Cornette has done a number of interviews sticking up for me, explaining there were certain limitations that I have where I'm not that guy that is going to cut great promos. I am a guy that knows physical mechanics and can take care of business that way. I was the first wrestler ever to be non exclusive. At the time I was working for the WWE, I was working for the NWA, I was working for the UFC and I was not exclusive to any of them. There were days when I'd be on the road and have three different bags packed and have to remind myself what I am today, a pro wrestler or a MMA guy?"

Thoughts on Vince McMahon:

"He will get away with whatever he think she can get away with. I was used really well in the beginning and when they realized they had no control mechanisms over me, that's when creative started throwing me some crazy angles. I was first billed as a no-nonsense babyface that just took care of business and Jim Cornette was my mouthpiece. All of a sudden, they pitch me ideas when they want to tattoo a 666 on me, the mark of the beast, and all of these other crazy ideas."

