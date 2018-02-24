WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Catharine's (2/23): Women's Title Triple Threat, Mixed Tag Match

By Marc Middleton | February 24, 2018

Thanks to Franklin Montalvo for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada:

* SAnitY defeated The Authors of Pain

* Marcel Barthel defeated Fabian Aichner

* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

* Killian Dain defeated Roderick Strong

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Nikki Cross and Aliyah in a Triple Threat

* Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy

* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

