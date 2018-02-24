WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Catharine's (2/23): Women's Title Triple Threat, Mixed Tag Match

Thanks to Franklin Montalvo for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada:
* SAnitY defeated The Authors of Pain
* Marcel Barthel defeated Fabian Aichner
* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream
* Killian Dain defeated Roderick Strong
* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Nikki Cross and Aliyah in a Triple Threat
* Ricochet defeated Buddy Murphy
* Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae defeated NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega