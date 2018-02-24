Luke Gallows On His Favorite Tag Team In WWE, State Of SmackDown Tag Division, WrestleMania 34 Goal

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion, Luke Gallows was a recent guest of The Overnight Crowd podcast, which you can listen to here. Below are some of the highlights:

If he prefers being a singles star or a tag team wrestler in WWE:

"Tag team wrestling is an art form. It is one of the purest forms in sports entertainment. I certainly enjoy it. Throughout my career I have been a tag team wrestler and I think that my partner, Karl [Anderson] and I compliment each other very well."

The landscape of the tag team division:

"I think that the tag team scene is hotter today than in my entire career. I have been doing this for 16 years. I think we have some of the best tag teams that we ever have in the history of the WWE, and you can tell by the match quality in the division. I think that the match quality is at an all-time high right now. You have great teams, who have been together for a while and it makes for a very entertaining product."

His favorite tag team in WWE:

"I think that currently my favorite would be The Bar since they are the current Tag Team Champions. We came in to WrestleMania 33 as RAW Tag Team Champions and I would like for that to happen again. I would like to beat The Bar and head into WrestleMania 34 as RAW Tag Team Champions."

What SmackDown Live tag team he would like to get in the ring with:

"I would definitely like to get in the ring with The Usos again. We came right in WWE and started a feud with The Usos, so we would definitely like to get back in the ring with them. New Day as well. The tag team division on that side of the fence is very strong; from The New Day, to the Usos, Bludgeon Brothers, but I think the Usos would be the team that I would like to get in the ring with again. They are a hot act."

Some of his favorite tag teams he grew up watching:

"There are so many. The obvious answers that everybody says are the Road Warriors, Steiner Brothers, Headshrinkers, there were so many tag-teams that I grew up watching. The Brain Busters, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard; The Rockers with Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels. So many great teams over the years, if you look back and go over that stuff, you can see a lot of what those guys did being integrated into our stuff today."

