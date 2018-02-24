ECW Icon Says WWE HOF Induction Not Happening, Justin Credible Documentary Trailer, Worst PPV Book

- Above is a trailer for the upcoming documentary called 'CREDIBLE' about the recovery and redemption of former ECW World Champion PJ Polaco, f.k.a. Justin Credible. The film is currently in production from "Diamond" Dallas Page and executive produced by Douglas Cartelli Productions. It is being produced by David Gere and directed by Eric "Danger" Nyenhuis. The story follows PJ on his very difficult road to recovery from a very long battle with addiction. It provides an intimate look into his life at home and his struggle through legal and personal issues on his way to Atlanta for help from friend and WWE Hall Of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page. Polaco's recent appearance while intoxicated at an appearance on the independent promotion Blitzkrieg Pro prompted the call from Page to offer help. The production will move with Polaco from his home in CT to shooting in Atlanta this Spring and features appearances by WWE Hall Of Famers Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall.

"It's a turning point in my life. I'm now forty-four years old, so it's really a story about second chances, about making things right for myself and for my family," PJ said. "It's about redemption and helping others with addiction and alcoholism. It's a real look at my life, as a professional wrestler, a father and a husband battling for his recovery."

The official website for the film is at this link.

- Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars like WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews. Graham, the editor of Augusta Free Press, was a member of the two-man creative team behind the event, which originally started as a local indy house show grew into more with an explosion of interest on social media.

"It's always bothered me that the show didn't come off the way we had it planned, but that's part of the business, as I would learn later," said Graham, an award-winning journalist, author of six books and ESPN3 college baseball and college football color commentator, who for the record doesn't himself think that the show was the worst wrestling pay-per-view ever. "As a fan, I think it can be helpful to hear from somebody who has worked on the other side of the curtain as to how the business really works, and when I say that, I don't mean to make it out to be something sinister or underhanded. Wrestling is a lot of fun, but, man, yeah, it can be hard to make sense of it when you're backstage.

"One thing they can't take away from me is that I was able to help make a live wrestling pay-per-view show happen. I wish things had worked out differently, but, hey, I wouldn't trade my time in the wrestling business for anything in the world," Graham said.

The book is available for free at this link on AugustaFreePress.com.

