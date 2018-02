Thanks to Jim Mero for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Vancouver, British Columbia:

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* Kalisto defeated Drew Gulak

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* Braun Strowman destroyed The Revival

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar by DQ

* Asuka defeated Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns defeated Elias